Arunachal: ICAR-ATARI scientist boosts livelihood prospects in remote Upper Siang district

In a step towards strengthening agricultural extension services in remote tribal areas of Arunachal Pradesh, Dr. Rajesh Kumar, Principal Scientist of ICAR–Agricultural Technology Application Research Institute (ATARI), Zone-VI, Guwahati, paid his maiden two-day visit to the Krishi Vigyan Kendra (KVK), Upper Siang from August 12–13, 2025.

The visit marked a historic moment for KVK Upper Siang, as it was the first-ever by an ATARI representative, symbolizing renewed commitment to farmer empowerment and sustainable livelihood promotion in the region.

A key highlight of the visit was the inauguration of a newly established Poultry Demonstration Unit at the KVK campus. Designed to promote backyard poultry as a sustainable livelihood option for rural and tribal households, the unit will serve as a hands-on training hub for farmers, women self-help groups (SHGs), and rural youth. It will focus on dual-purpose improved poultry breeds well-suited to the local agro-climatic conditions.

Dr. Kumar also launched the distribution of high-quality vegetable seed kits (PUSA BEEJ) under KVK Upper Siang’s ICAR-IARI NEH Component. This initiative seeks to enhance nutritional security and boost farmers’ income through improved vegetable cultivation.

During his visit, Dr. Kumar held extensive interactions with farmers, women SHG members, and frontline extension workers to understand local challenges, achievements, and opportunities. He emphasized the identification of a village to be developed into a model village through integrated farming systems and active community participation.

He further urged the use of the Swachhta fund to create permanent infrastructure for cleanliness, hygiene, and resource efficiency, and encouraged farmers to form a Cooperative Society for collective bargaining, improved market access, and resource sharing.

Praising the KVK Upper Siang team, Dr. Kumar lauded their efforts in delivering location-specific technologies, conducting skill development programmes, and promoting climate-resilient agricultural practices despite the district’s challenging terrain.

Dr. Oyinti Megu, Senior Scientist and Head of KVK Upper Siang, expressed her gratitude for the visit, calling it a milestone for the institution. She highlighted the importance of communicating both the successes and challenges of the KVK to higher authorities for further support.

The visit concluded with a field tour to on-farm trial sites, demonstration plots, and farmers’ fields at Jommoh, Geku, and Simong village, including an integrated paddy-cum-fish farming system run by progressive farmer and State Gold Medalist, Shri Totok Libang.