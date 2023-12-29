Itanagar Capital Region (ICR) Deputy Commissioner Talo Potom has called for comprehensive health checkups at both government and private schools within the region.

Deputy Commissioner Potom stating a sense of collective ownership, urged students and the public to view government properties as their own, stressing the importance of safeguarding and preserving these valuable assets.

In a collaborative effort to improve educational infrastructure, the ICR district administration, under the leadership of DC Talo Potom and DDSE ST Zara, distributed 50 benches and desks to the Government Secondary School (GSS) in Pachin Colony. This initiative, undertaken in partnership with the school management committee and other officials, aims to create a more conducive learning environment for students.

During an interactive session with the students, Deputy Commissioner Potom highlighted the significance of respecting parents, teaching and non-teaching staff, and elders. He urged the students to take a pledge against the use of alcohol and other harmful substances, emphasizing the role of education in building responsible and empowered citizens.

Expressing gratitude for the administration's initiative, GSS Headmistress Nang Ekthani Mounglang commended the efforts to enhance the learning infrastructure and promote a holistic approach to education.