The Itanagar Capital Region (ICR) Naharlagun Police have stepped up their efforts in the battle against drug trafficking with the launch of Operation Dawn 2.0.

The operation has led to the registration of multiple cases under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act and the apprehension of six suspects, including a husband-wife duo, in the last two days.

In Naharlagun, a police team led by SI Sunny Hodong seized 9.6 grams of suspected heroin and arrested three individuals: Jomdam Ligu (32), Kano Marde (24), and Peter Kamdak (19).

Meanwhile, a raid in Nirjuli, carried out by Inspector T.M. Nekam, led to the seizure of 8.48 grams of heroin, ₹15,900 in cash, and the arrest of Dugi Bijoy (26).

At the Banderdewa Checkgate, police intercepted a vehicle and arrested Prakash Charabarty (27) and Takam Golo (24), recovering 9.46 grams of heroin.

The operation, directed by SDPO Naharlagun Rishi Longdo and supervised by SP Naharlagun Mihin Gambo, IPS, underscores the region's commitment to combating drug trafficking and abuse.