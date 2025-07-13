Arunachal Idol 07 ends on high note; CM Khandu applauds winner, finalists

As the Arunachal Idol Season 07 drew to a close, Chief Minister Pema Khandu took to social media to celebrate the grand finale, which unfolded amidst the cultural richness of the Land of Pagodas.

The event was a vibrant confluence of the region’s Tai-Khamti heritage and the dynamic energy of young musicians.

Congratulating Tsering Sandup on winning the title, Khandu called his performance “incredible” and said he had truly earned the victory.

He also praised the other finalists — Julee Tikkom, Dakmo Riba, Joyri Longri, and Lobsang Wangmu Damo — for their moving performances and dedication.

"Your voices moved us, and your dedication made us proud," CM Khandu said on X.

The chief minister emphasised the importance of nurturing young talent, stating, “Our role is clear. To continue creating space for young people to grow, to dream, and to shine.”

He reiterated the government’s commitment to providing platforms and support for youth empowerment across the state.

The finale of Arunachal Idol Season 07 not only celebrated musical excellence but also stood as a powerful testament to the state’s cultural vibrancy and support for its young, emerging stars.

"When you give your best, we’ll be there providing the platform, the support, and the belief in your potential. Keep singing. Keep dreaming. Arunachal is cheering you on," the chief minister wrote on X.