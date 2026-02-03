Arunachal: Idu Mishmi youth takes Dibang Valley’s medicinal wisdom to national stage

Lisha Umpo, a young climate practitioner from the Idu Mishmi community of Arunachal, has emerged as a powerful national voice for indigenous knowledge and community-led climate action after graduating from the prestigious National Youth Climate Consortium (NYCC) Fellowship.

Recognised as the first woman documentary filmmaker from the Idu Mishmi community, popularly known as “Idu Filmmaker Lisha,” her achievement marks a significant stride in bringing the region’s rich medicinal heritage and traditional ecological knowledge into the national climate discourse.

Lisha was the official representative of Arunachal Pradesh and the sole fellow from the state selected under the Climate Change Action category of the NYCC Fellowship. She joined climate champions from 32 States and Union Territories at the NYCC Graduation Reception and Exhibition held on January 23, 2026, at the India International Centre, New Delhi.

The high-profile event was attended by Arjan de Wagt, Deputy Representative of UNICEF India, and brought together experts and development professionals from organisations such as UNDP, UN Women, the World Bank, CDRI, The Climate Group, the Embassy of Spain, and leading youth-driven initiatives. Fellows presented decentralised, on-ground climate solutions, highlighting how local community action can generate national and global impact.

At the heart of Lisha’s fellowship was her project, “Documenting Indigenous Medicinal Plants of Dibang Valley,” which recorded over 52 indigenous and native medicinal plant species from one of India’s most ecologically sensitive and biodiversity-rich landscapes. The initiative documented traditional healing knowledge preserved by indigenous communities, underscoring the deep link between cultural heritage, forest conservation, and climate resilience.

By placing indigenous wisdom at the centre of climate action, the project highlights the value of community-led, nature-based solutions in addressing climate challenges. Beyond conservation, the documentation serves as a living knowledge archive, safeguarding centuries-old practices for future generations.

Lisha’s journey also challenges conventional definitions of success. A college dropout, she has built her work through grassroots engagement, storytelling, and traditional knowledge systems. Alongside her research, she remains actively involved in traditional weaving, reinforcing her commitment to preserving indigenous culture, livelihoods, and identity.

Bringing her national-level experience back home, Lisha on February 2, 2026, presented her documentary film and project booklet during the Central Reh Festival celebrations in Anini. The screening and interaction sessions were held in the presence of Hon’ble MLA Shri Mopi Mihu, whose support lent momentum to discussions on indigenous knowledge, cultural preservation, and climate action.

Reflecting on her journey, Lisha said, “Climate solutions already exist within indigenous communities, where forests are protected not just for survival, but as living systems tied to culture, health, and identity.”

Building on her fellowship work, she plans to establish a Living Interpretation Centre in Dibang Valley—envisioned as a space for intergenerational learning, research, and community engagement. The centre aims to connect elders, youth, researchers, and visitors around indigenous medicinal plants, traditional healing practices, and climate-linked cultural heritage.

Significantly, during the recent Cabinet Aapke Dwar programme held at Anini, the State Cabinet announced several key initiatives for Dibang Valley district. Among the most notable was the decision to establish a High Altitude Medicinal Plant Research Centre, with a feasibility study to be completed within three months—an announcement that closely aligns with Lisha’s work and signals growing institutional recognition of indigenous knowledge systems.

Lisha Umpo’s journey stands as a compelling testament to how youth leadership, indigenous wisdom, and community-rooted climate action can converge to create lasting impact—locally, nationally, and beyond.