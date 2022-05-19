A section of NH 415 near Hollongi in the Papum Pare district has been damaged as a result of illegal land cutting near the highway.

The NH 415 between Itanagar and Hollongi was temporarily closed due to a landslide caused by illegal earth cutting.

However, the landslide was eventually cleared and the road reopened to traffic later on.

Local residents in Hollongi have expressed outrage at the Papum Pare and capital administration's failure to stop the illegal earth cutting between Itanagar and Hollongi.

"Several instances of illegal earth cutting have been observed along this stretch of NH 415." Illegal earth cutting has previously caused damage to NH 415 in places such as Chimpu, as well as near garbage dumping areas. However, both the ICR and the Papum Pare administration fail to take strong action against those responsible for the highway's damage," an enraged resident said.

He also urged the administration to punish the person responsible for damaging a section of NH 415 near Hollongi.

"This was entirely man-made." The illegal earth cutting near the highway has severely damaged NH 415. Who will now take responsibility for it? "It's past time for highway officials to take responsibility and take action against people who engage in reckless earth cutting near the highway," the citizen said.

Several reports of landslides caused by illegal earth cutting have been received from across the ICR.

Meanwhile, a PWD Highway official stated that the situation is being closely monitored.

"Highway officials have visited the locations where illegal earth cutting has caused damage to NH 415." We have requested that the person responsible for the landslide clear it using their own resources. Meanwhile, our officials will prepare a report and, if necessary, will submit it to higher authorities to seek strict action in this regard," said a senior PWD Highway official.