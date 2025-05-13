A major enforcement drive in Itanagar led to the seizure and destruction of large quantities of illegal cigarettes, tobacco products, and alcohol being sold near educational institutions.

The operation, carried out by the District Administration under Deputy Commissioner Talo Potom, targeted shops from the Arunodaya School area to DNGC, including the Police Colony.

Officials from the Itanagar Police, District Tobacco Control Cell (DTCC), and the Capital Region Flying Squad participated in the inspection. Confiscated items were publicly burned in the presence of the DC and enforcement teams, as per protocol.

The action aims to protect students by curbing access to prohibited substances near schools.