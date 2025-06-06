Authorities in Arunachal Pradesh have stepped up enforcement of the Inner Line Permit (ILP) system, deporting individuals found violating the Bengal Eastern Frontier Regulation (BEFR) of 1873 during a large-scale drive in the capital region.

The crackdown, led by the Naharlagun Police under the Itanagar Capital Police and Itanagar Range, focused on key areas including Naharlagun, Nirjuli, Papu Hills, and Banderdewa. Officials carried out rigorous ILP verifications today.

Naharlagun Superintendent of Police, Mihin Gambo, confirmed that multiple violations were identified and appropriate legal action was taken. “Visitors were thoroughly verified, several violations were detected, and legal proceedings were initiated under BEFR,” Gambo said in an official statement.

The BEFR, a law dating back to 1873, continues to regulate the entry of non-residents into protected areas of Northeast India. It mandates that Indian citizens from outside designated regions must carry an ILP to enter or stay in these areas.

Authorities have urged all visitors from outside the state to obtain and carry valid ILPs while in Arunachal Pradesh. The police reiterated that compliance is not optional and non-adherence will result in legal consequences, including deportation.