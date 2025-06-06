A major ILP forgery scam has been busted in Arunachal Pradesh’s West Kameng district, with over 1,300 fake Inner Line Permits traced to a government employee in Assam’s Tezpur.

The breakthrough came during routine checking at Bhalukpong Gate on June 4, when police discovered forged ILPs bearing fake signatures of the Tawang Circle Officer.

Following official confirmation, a case was registered for cheating and forgery. The investigation, led by SI Gagam Aje and the Bhalukpong Police Team under SP Sudhanshu Dhama, IPS, led to a raid in Tezpur city and the arrest of 30-year-old Ashish Ghosh. Employed as an Information Assistant with the DDMA in Sonitpur, Ghosh is reportedly a computer expert who created the fake ILPs using forged seals and signatures of EAC Bhalukpong and Tawang CO.

Police recovered a laptop, four hard disks, ten pen drives, a mobile phone, nine ATM cards, cheque books, bank passbooks, and Rs 13,000 in cash from the accused. Ghosh was arrested on June 5 and is currently in police remand as investigations continue to identify further linkages.