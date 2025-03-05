Itanagar Municipal Corporation (IMC) Mayor Tamme Phassang chaired the 7th Finance Contract and Planning Meeting, focusing on key initiatives to enhance the city's growth and governance.





The discussions centered around budget allocation to ensure efficient resource utilization, alongside deliberations on providing incentives for outstanding sanitation workers in recognition of their dedication.



Additionally, the meeting addressed the provision of uniforms for surveillance teams to enhance their professionalism and visibility. Other crucial developmental agendas were also discussed.





Mayor Phassang expressed gratitude for the presence of IMC Commissioner Kego Jilen and fellow corporators, emphasizing the collective commitment to advancing the city's progress.