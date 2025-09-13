Arunachal: IMC Mayor reviews underpass mural, calls Itanagar’s new symbol of clean and green living

Itanagar Municipal Corporation (IMC) Mayor Tamme Phassang on Friday, September 12 reviewed the ongoing mural painting work at the Underpass-Itanagar, an initiative carried out under the ‘Vocal for Local’ campaign. He was accompanied by corporators and officials of the IMC during the inspection.





The mural, designed and painted by local artists, is part of the corporation’s efforts to not only beautify the city but also raise public awareness on cleanliness, environmental protection, and harmonious living.



Speaking at the site, Mayor Phassang lauded the creativity and dedication of the artists, noting that the initiative

adds vibrancy to the cityscape while instilling civic responsibility among citizens.



“It is my distinct honor to witness the progress of this captivating mural, which will enhance the beauty of our city while motivating citizens to maintain cleanliness and support a green and peaceful environment,” he said.



Phassang further emphasized that such initiatives reflect the community’s collective talent and highlight the importance of inclusive urban beautification projects. The mural is also expected to act as a lasting visual reminder of shared responsibility in building a sustainable and welcoming city for both residents and visitors.