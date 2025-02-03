In a proactive move to enhance the welfare of sanitation workers, the Itanagar Municipal Corporation (IMC) conducted an Interaction Programme cum PPE Kit Distribution at its office in Itanagar. The event witnessed the participation of ward corporators and all Safai Karamcharis, underscoring the civic body's commitment to cleanliness and worker welfare.



Addressing the gathering, Mayor Tamme Phassang highlighted the indispensable role of sanitation workers in maintaining urban hygiene. He urged them to remain dedicated to their duties and reaffirmed IMC’s support for their well-being.



In a significant policy announcement, Mayor Phassang warned of strict action against inactive workers, with terminations set to be publicly declared on August 15. This measure reinforces IMC’s emphasis on accountability and efficiency within the workforce.



A key highlight of the event was the distribution of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) kits, ensuring that sanitation workers have the necessary safety gear while carrying out their responsibilities. This initiative reflects IMC’s ongoing efforts to prioritize worker safety and maintain public health standards.



The interaction also served as a platform for open communication between municipal authorities and sanitation workers, fostering a sense of collective responsibility in keeping Itanagar clean and hygienic.