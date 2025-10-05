Arunachal: IMD warns of widespread rain, thunderstorms across the state

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a weather advisory forecasting widespread rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms across several districts of Arunachal Pradesh beginning Monday, October 5. The warning includes the possibility of very heavy precipitation in Tawang and West Kameng districts.





According to the Meteorological Centre, Itanagar, thunderstorms with very heavy rainfall ranging between 12–20 cm are likely to occur at isolated places in Tawang within the next 24 hours. Meanwhile, West Kameng district is expected to receive heavy rainfall measuring 6–11 cm during the same period.





The IMD bulletin further cautioned that the intense downpour could lead to temporary traffic disruptions, poor visibility, and localized landslides or flash floods in hilly and low-lying regions. Authorities have been advised to remain on alert and take necessary precautionary measures to mitigate potential damage.





Residents and travelers have been urged to stay updated with official weather advisories, avoid unnecessary movement in vulnerable zones, and follow local administration instructions until weather conditions improve.