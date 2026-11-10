Arunachal Pradesh Science and Technology Minister Dasanglu Pul on Tuesday, November 10 inaugurated a geothermal-powered drying facility at Dirang in West Kameng district, aimed at reducing post-harvest losses, improving farmers' incomes and promoting renewable energy-based agricultural practices.

The facility, funded by the Union Ministry of Earth Sciences with additional support from the state government, uses natural geothermal heat to dry and preserve locally produced agricultural and livestock products, including kiwi, apple, persimmon and yak meat.

The inauguration was attended by Norwegian Ambassador to India May-Elin Stener, Dirang MLA Phurpa Tsering, scientists and experts from India, Norway and Iceland, along with officials from various institutions.

Pul said the initiative marked an important step towards translating scientific research into practical solutions for farmers and rural communities. The technology is expected to improve the shelf life and market value of local produce, minimise wastage and create sustainable livelihood opportunities, according to an official statement.

Pul, who also chairs the Centre for Earth Sciences and Himalayan Studies (CES&HS), appreciated the technical cooperation extended by Norway and Iceland in developing the facility.

During the programme, the minister also urged the Union Ministry of Earth Sciences to issue the sanction order for the already-approved Seismic Microzonation Project in Arunachal Pradesh, highlighting its importance in strengthening disaster preparedness and ensuring safer infrastructure development.

Pointing out that Arunachal Pradesh falls under Seismic Zone V, the highest seismic hazard classification in the country, Pul stressed the need for scientific assessment of earthquake risks.

The proposed project is expected to identify areas vulnerable to seismic hazards and provide scientific inputs for infrastructure planning and development, she said.

Welcoming Norwegian Ambassador May-Elin Stener on her maiden visit to the state, Pul expressed hope that the geothermal initiative would strengthen international cooperation in renewable energy, scientific research and technology transfer.

The programme was also attended by Ministry of Earth Sciences Scientist-G and Adviser Dr Jagvir Singh and Oil India Limited Director (Exploration and Development) Soloma Yomdo.

Pul congratulated CES&HS Director Tana Tage and his team, Oil India Limited and the international partners for their contributions to the project.

Emphasising the importance of making scientific advancements accessible to people, the minister said the success of science should be measured by its ability to bring tangible improvements to people's lives.

She expressed hope that the Dirang facility would serve as a model for similar sustainable development initiatives across Arunachal Pradesh.