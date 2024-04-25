In the latest development, a portion of National Highway 313, connecting Anini to Roing in Arunachal Pradesh and with rest of the country has been washed away due to incessant rainfall.

In a notice to the residents, the district adminisvration of Dibang Valley mentioned, "It is to inform all the denizen of Dibang valley that due to the incessant rainfall prevailing at the district, significant portion of KM package-I, NH 313 connecting Anini to Roing have been washed out on 24/04/2024 restoration of which is anticipated to take at least 3(three days). Therefore all the concerns are hereby advised to avoid travelling to the aforesaid road till the road are restored and rainfall returns to normalcy".

Meanwhile, residents have been asked to exercise caution and refrain from travelling until repair works are completed and the weather conditions stabilizie.