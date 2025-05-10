The SAFF U19 Men's Football Championship kicked off with a spectacular opening in Yupia, Arunachal Pradesh, witnessing Team India deliver a commanding 8–0 win over Sri Lanka in their opening match.

India's young footballers put on a dominant performance at the Golden Jubilee Stadium, combining skill, teamwork, and sheer determination.

Despite the loss, the Sri Lankan side showcased remarkable sportsmanship and commitment, earning praise for their passion and perseverance.

The inaugural event was graced by Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu, Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein, Sports Minister Kento Jini, and other dignitaries, adding grandeur to the tournament's commencement.

Upcoming Fixtures (May 11):

* Bangladesh vs Bhutan – 4 pm

* Sri Lanka vs Nepal – 7:30 pm

All matches are being held at the Golden Jubilee Stadium, Yupia, and are available for live streaming on the Sportzworkz YouTube channel.