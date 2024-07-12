The Spear Corps of the Indian Army marked 'Global Energy Independence Day' at Sigar Military Station in East Siang District, Arunachal Pradesh, with a series of engaging activities aimed at educating students about clean energy. The event, held on Wednesday, focused on the theme "transitioning to clean energy."

The Indian Army organized a variety of activities including awareness lectures, a poster-making competition, visits to solar farms, and an oath-taking ceremony. These initiatives aimed to educate and promote awareness about alternative energy sources and encourage adaptation to renewable energy.

Students from Don Bosco School, Mebo Sub-Division, East Siang District, participated in the event. They learned about the latest technologies in solar cells, wind turbines, biogas energy, tree planting, and water harvesting. A visit to the Solar Farm at Sigar Military Station provided students with valuable insights into the science, technology, and engineering behind green energy production.

In addition, students were educated on the importance of using e-vehicles and bicycles as sustainable modes of transport and the benefits of carpooling to reduce carbon footprints. The event concluded with a collective pledge by soldiers and students to "transition towards clean energy."

The school administration expressed their appreciation for the Indian Army's efforts, thanking them for instilling the importance of renewable energy in the young and impressionable students.