In tribute to the brave soldiers who defended India during the 1962 Battle of Walong, the Indian Army has launched a commemorative motorcycle expedition from Mipi to Meshai. The expedition, marking the 62nd anniversary of Walong Day, was flagged off on November 8, 2024, by Major General VS Deshpande, General Officer Commanding, Dao Division, alongside Anini MLA Shri Mopi Mihu and other dignitaries from the Arunachal Pradesh government. The inauguration event, held in Mipi, featured cultural performances and a martial arts display, celebrating the unity and resilience of the region.

The motorcycle expedition includes participants from the Armed Forces and local adventure enthusiasts, with scheduled stops at Roing and Hayuliang before concluding at the historic Walong War Memorial on November 11, 2024. This expedition symbolizes a tribute to the courage of the Indian soldiers and the supportive spirit of the people of Arunachal Pradesh during the Indo-China conflict of 1962.

Traveling across the Mishmi Ranges and through the picturesque Dibang and Lohit Valleys, the riders aim to reinforce the bond between the Indian Army and the people of Arunachal Pradesh. Each stop provides an opportunity for riders to engage with local communities, highlighting the strength and solidarity that characterize the region. The expedition not only honors the legacy of the 1962 heroes but also promotes adventure tourism and fosters a spirit of unity in the frontier regions.

The concluding ceremony at the Walong War Memorial on November 11 will feature a solemn flagging-in ceremony where the riders will pay homage to the soldiers who stood firm at Walong.

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