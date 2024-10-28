In a tribute to the valor and sacrifice of Indian soldiers in the historic 1962 Battle of Walong, the Indian Army organized a half marathon in Walong on Sunday to mark the 62nd Walong Day. The event, a solemn yet spirited celebration, saw participation from 558 enthusiastic runners, including personnel from the Indian Armed Forces, Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), Border Roads Organization (BRO), and civilians from Arunachal Pradesh and Assam.

The marathon was flagged off by Subedar Narinder Singh Rawat, an Olympian and Commonwealth Marathon runner, leading the crowd in paying homage to the Walong heroes. Participants from diverse backgrounds, including women and children, embraced the challenge, navigating through the picturesque yet demanding terrain of the Lohit Valley. The route, marked by steep ascents and descents, put the physical endurance of all participants to the test.

The marathon featured three distance categories—21 km, 10 km, and 5 km—to accommodate runners of all experience levels. Winners in each category were honored with medals and cash prizes, while all participants received commemorative T-shirts as tokens of appreciation for their dedication.

This half marathon not only honored the bravery of those who defended Walong in 1962 but also highlighted the unity and resilience of the region's communities.

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