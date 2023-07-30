The Indian Army in collaboration with the District Administration of West Kameng on July 30 has dedicated the Amrit Sarovar at Tenga Valley, Arunachal Pradesh, to the people of the region. The initiative is part of the government's Mission Amrit Sarovar, which emphasizes rainwater harvesting and community-driven progress, aligning with the national guidelines.

The sarovar, an essential rainwater harvesting reservoir, was constructed by the Indian Army with the invaluable support of the local administration. It was officially inaugurated by the esteemed General Officer Commanding (GOC) of a local formation of Gajraj Corps based at Rupa. The District Commissioner (DC) of West Kameng district also graced the occasion.