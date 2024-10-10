The Indian Army is set to launch a month-long series of events commemorating the 62nd Walong Day, honouring the soldiers who fought in the 1962 Sino-Indian War's Battle of Walong in Arunachal Pradesh.

Beginning October 17 and running through November 14, the commemoration will pay tribute to the courage and sacrifice of those who defended India's eastern front.

Walong, located in India's easternmost valley, was the site of fierce fighting during the war. Despite significant challenges, Indian soldiers displayed remarkable bravery and resolve in the face of adversity.

This year's events aim to engage local communities while remembering fallen heroes. Activities planned include:

White water rafting

Motorcycle and bicycle rallies

Battlefield and adventure treks

Half marathon

These events showcase the Indian Army's adventurous spirit in Arunachal Pradesh's rugged terrain. Further, medical and veterinary camps will provide support to remote villages, strengthening ties between the Army and the local population.

The commemoration will culminate on Walong Day, November 14, with the inauguration of the renovated Walong War Memorial. A wreath-laying ceremony, battle narration, and performances by traditional Mishmi and Meyor dancers will mark the occasion.

Other key events include:

Inauguration of Shaurya Sthal at Lama Spur

Opening of infrastructure projects in border areas

Felicitation of war heroes' families, veterans, and porters who supported operations

These ceremonies aim to honour past sacrifices while inspiring present and future generations to uphold the values of service and dedication to the nation.