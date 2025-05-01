IndiGo Airlines has officially begun cargo operations at Donyi Polo Airport in Itanagar through the passenger terminal, marking a significant development for Arunachal Pradesh's transportation infrastructure.

Chief Minister Pema Khandu welcomed the launch of inbound cargo services, which commenced today. Outbound cargo operations are scheduled to begin in the coming weeks from Hollongi Airport.

The new service is expected to dramatically improve logistics in the region, offering faster delivery of essential goods and business shipments directly to the state capital. Local traders and entrepreneurs will benefit from more efficient and cost-effective supply chains, while the healthcare sector will gain improved access to time-sensitive medical supplies.

The cargo service will provide convenience for passengers who can now receive shipments during their travel and reduce the region's heavy dependence on road transport—particularly crucial during the monsoon season when landslides often disrupt highway access.

Economic analysts predict that the enhanced multi-modal connectivity will strengthen Donyi Polo Airport's position as an emerging logistics hub for the northeastern region, supporting local economic growth through more reliable supply chain operations.