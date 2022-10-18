The budget carrier IndiGo successfully completed its first flight test landing at the newly constructed Donyi Polo Airport of the capital Itanagar of Arunachal Pradesh on October 18.

The air connectivity in Arunachal Pradesh will begin very soon as per sources, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the airport on October 28th.

Apart from boosting tourism, the airport is also essential for the security of Arunachal as the state shares an 1160 km international border with China as well as with Bhutan and Myanmar.

The successful landing of the test flight of IndiGo Air is a new beginning of connectivity as now Delhi won't be far from Itanagar following which both national and international tourists will reach the state.

Expressing his over the development, Arunachal Chief Minister Pema Khandu, said, ''Glad to share @IndiGo6E flight made a successful test landing at Donyi Polo airport, Itanagar today.

A milestone moment as we're making every possible effort to ensure ease of travel in our state. Gratitude to all for contributing their bit to improve people's ease of life!

Glad to share @IndiGo6E flight made a successful test landing at Donyi Polo airport, Itanagar today.



A milestone moment as we're making every possible effort to ensure ease of travel in our state. Gratitude to all for contributing their bit to improve people's ease of life! pic.twitter.com/NTGjecPpUB — Pema Khandu པདྨ་མཁའ་འགྲོ་། (@PemaKhanduBJP) October 18, 2022

In August this year, the greenfield airport at Hollongi near Itanagar was named Donyi Polo Airport which is located nearly 15 km away from the state capital Itanagar.

The decision was taken during a cabinet meeting, convened by the Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister.

Notably, the successful test landing by IndiGo Air also shows how the Pema Khandu-led Arunachal government is committed to carrying out infrastructure works in the state.