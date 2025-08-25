Arunachal: Infant dies after alleged wrong treatment at TRHIMS, family demands justice

A case of alleged medical negligence has sparked outrage in Arunachal Pradesh after the death of an infant at Tomo Riba Institute of Health and Medical Sciences (TRIHMS).



According to sources, the child, less than a year old, was admitted to TRIHMS with a minor fever. However, instead of routine treatment, the infant was reportedly administered a sleeping injection along with other medicines. Soon after, the child began vomiting.



As per reports, the baby’s condition worsened, and the parents were referred to Dibrugarh for advanced medical care. Tragically, the infant died on the way before reaching the hospital.



Family members, along with local residents, have accused the attending nurse and doctors of gross negligence. The incident has triggered widespread anger, with demands for accountability and a thorough investigation into the matter.

Authorities are yet to issue an official statement regarding the allegations.