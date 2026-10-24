An initiative aimed at strengthening social cohesion across Arunachal Pradesh has brought together community organisations, student bodies and local representatives in West Kameng district, as its organisers seek to promote unity across the northeastern state’s diverse tribal communities.

The delegation of Dream for United Arunachal (DUA), led by chairman Dr Gumjum Haider and secretary Suraj Tayam, received a welcome during its statewide tour under the flagship campaign ‘EK AUR DUA’ (Empathy Kindness Arunachal Unity Ride). The gathering was hosted by Kalaktang MLA Tseten Chombay and attended by administrative officials, Zilla Parishad representatives and members of several local organisations.

Participants included the Shergaon Village Council, Tenga Valley Council, All Monpa Students’ Union, All West Kameng District Students’ Union, Women Welfare Association, Monpa Mimang Tshogpa, Kalaktang Tsopa, Arunachal Regional Youth Welfare Association and Shergaon Youth Association.

Addressing the gathering, Chombay highlighted the cultural diversity of his constituency, which is home to the Monpa and Sherdukpen communities, and stressed the importance of maintaining social harmony while pursuing development.

He said sustained progress in Arunachal Pradesh required cooperation among communities, youth groups and local leadership, without discrimination based on tribal or regional identities.

The MLA also called for transparent, people-centric governance and structured consultations with local stakeholders before major development projects are undertaken. He said local aspirations must be considered in development planning, particularly in areas where community participation is essential to ensuring sustainable outcomes.

Chombay urged young people to focus on skill development, constructive engagement and social initiatives rather than regional divisions. He also underlined the importance of grassroots empowerment and border-village development in strengthening the state's economic prospects and security.

Commending the DUA initiative, he encouraged its organisers to continue engaging with communities across Arunachal Pradesh to advance the goal of a united and self-reliant state.

Explaining the campaign's objectives, Haider said the ‘EK AUR DUA’ movement seeks to build a pan-Arunachal platform based on empathy, kindness, mutual respect and solidarity across tribal communities.

The campaign is planned in phases, beginning in the western belt of the state, where the delegation will engage with the Sherdukpen, Bugun, Sartang, Miji, Aka and Monpa communities. The proposed outreach includes Dirang, Tawang, Jang, Bomdila, Lumla, Shergaon and Rupa.

The tour is scheduled to expand to central, foothill and eastern districts, covering locations including Kurung Kumey, Kra Daadi, Kamle, Daporijo, Aalo, Basar, Pasighat, Likabali, Namsai, Tezu, Hawai, Changlang, Longding and Tirap.

The organisers said the statewide outreach aims to encourage dialogue among communities and strengthen cooperation on social and developmental issues across the state.

Haider identified community unity, youth skill development, catchment-area conservation and ecological protection as key priorities for Arunachal Pradesh's long-term development. He said these efforts were aligned with the broader objectives of ‘Viksit Bharat’ and ‘Viksit Arunachal’ by 2047.

The campaign places particular emphasis on engaging young people and local organisations in addressing social challenges while encouraging environmental conservation and sustainable development.

Arunachal Pradesh, one of India's northeastern border states, is home to numerous tribal communities with distinct cultural and linguistic traditions. Initiatives such as DUA aim to use community-level engagement to strengthen cooperation across these diverse groups while keeping local development priorities central to the process.