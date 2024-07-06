Arunachal Pradesh Deputy Commissioner, Shweta Nagarkoti Mehta, carried out an inspection at National Highway 415 (NH-415). Manpower and machinery were immediately deployed amid threat of further landslides and mudslides due to continuous rainfall.



The Highway Department has been directed to keep their personnel and equipment ready all the time.

The DC visited Karsingsa Block point where a massive landslide had occurred, and accordingly issued a traffic advisory for the closure of the road.

Furthermore, traffic was redirected through an alternative route via Gumto until further notice.

Mehta also carried out an inspection of the blocked section of 6 Kilo where debris had accumulated and ensured assistance in clearing the debris.

Moreover, the department was also instructed to clear the blockades at Lekhi area immediately.

The Deputy Commissioner also visited the state highway through Ganga Lake to Batt village, where multiple landslides had occurred. The PWD department is already working with men and machinery to clear the debris and blockades. Although traffic is moving through that route, the DC has directed the PWD to keep on monitoring and to continue the clearance process and keep their machinery stationed there.

The installation of an alternate water supply pipeline to Itanagar township is also ongoing through the same route, along with road maintenance.

The DC also inspected the alternate PMGSY road through Ganga Batt, assessed the road's condition, and directed authorities to carry out necessary maintenance where required.

The DC emphasised that all stakeholders are diligently carrying out their duties. The electrical department are also on ground and carrying out restoration work.

The DC has requested all residents to exercise caution while traveling through these roads and to avoid unnecessary travel.