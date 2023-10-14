Inspector General (SSB) Binod Nayak, from the Frontier Headquarters in Tezpur, concluded a highly successful and comprehensive formal inspection of the 67 BN Lungla from October 11 to October 13, 2023. The visit was marked by numerous key interactions and assessments aimed at enhancing the operational efficiency and morale of the battalion.

Upon his arrival at the 67 BN Headquarters, Inspector General Binod Nayak received a warm and honorable welcome from the Commandant and all officers at the Officers Mess. The occasion was celebrated with a delightful get-together held in the Inspector General's honor.

The following day began with a Guard of Honor presented to Inspector General Nayak, followed by detailed briefings, including PowerPoint (PPT) presentations and a sand model briefing. He then toured the campus for a comprehensive overview of the battalion's operations. Subsequently, diligent inspections of branches and records were conducted. Notably, the Inspector General actively participated in a Badakhana event with the dedicated personnel of the 67 BN.

In the afternoon, the esteemed IG visited the Company HQr Bleteng and presided over a Sainik Sammelan, culminating in a Bada Khana. The Inspector General's visit extended to BOP Samtsekhang, where he graciously chose to spend the night.

The following morning began with a visit to the new Gonpa at Bleteng village, where the Inspector General offered his prayers, reflecting the battalion's commitment to tradition and spirituality. He then continued to BOP Marme, where he supervised the ongoing construction work of new infrastructure, emphasizing the importance of operational readiness.

Throughout his visit, Inspector General Binod Nayak actively engaged with the troops, taking time to listen to their concerns and offering guidance and motivation. The troops responded with enthusiasm, expressing their contentment and motivation to work in the best interest of the organization.