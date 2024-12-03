The escalating extortion campaign by militants in Changlang district, Arunachal Pradesh, has taken a new turn with the NSCN (K-YA) insurgent group issuing a demand of Rs 20 lakh from Oil India Limited (OIL), a prominent petroleum company operating in the Manabhum reserve forest.

The forest, which spans across the Changlang and Namsai districts in eastern Arunachal Pradesh, is a key area for OIL, with its wells producing approximately 100 kilolitres of crude oil daily.

This latest threat has sent shockwaves through the region, raising serious concerns about the safety of OIL’s officials and workers.

The extortion note, which was delivered to the company's office in the Manabhum reserve forest by an intermediary, is signed by a self-styled Major Tha Aung of the militant group. The insurgents have set a deadline of December 10, 2024, for the payment.

The growing extortion activities, which have previously targeted businessmen, contractors, traders, and villagers, have drawn widespread attention. Security forces have since intensified operations in the region in response to the increased militant activity.

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