Arunachal integral to India’s unity, Northeast key driver of growth: Vice-President

Vice-President CP Radhakrishnan on Wednesday, September 9, said Arunachal Pradesh was integral to India’s unity and described the Northeast as a key driver of the country’s growth, aided by the Centre’s Act East policy.

Addressing a special session of the Arunachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly in Itanagar, Radhakrishnan said Arunachal Pradesh stands as a “proud guardian” of India’s borders and that the State’s development is closely linked to the progress of the country.

He described Arunachal Pradesh as a culturally rich State with “boundless potential” and highlighted its natural resources and biodiversity.

Radhakrishnan said successive governments had accorded increasing priority to the Northeast, recalling that former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee had established the Ministry of Development of North Eastern Region (DoNER).

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Act East policy and his description of the eight northeastern states as ‘Ashta-lakshmi’ demonstrate the tremendous potential of the region,” he said.

The Vice-President said more than ₹6,800 crore had been allocated to the DoNER Ministry in the Union Budget this year, reflecting the Centre’s continued focus on the Northeast.

Highlighting Arunachal Pradesh’s development, Radhakrishnan said the State has around 79% forest cover and rich biodiversity, forests, rivers and ecological resources that are important for India’s environmental security and climate resilience.

He also noted that Arunachal Pradesh has emerged as the country’s largest producer of kiwi fruit and that more than one lakh soil health cards have been issued to farmers.

“The state’s per capita income has more than doubled, while the pace of road construction has reached around 1,800 km a year,” he said.