Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu took to Twitter to announce the state's commitment to development to bolster women's safety and ensure governance excellence. He tweeted, "Team Arunachal will further amplify efforts to strengthen Pink-Patrolling with PCR vehicles as a part of our ongoing measures to enhance women's safety and gender equality. Giving the best of governance to our communities is an article of faith for us."

This initiative involves the deployment of Pink Control Room (PCR) vehicles, equipped with advanced communication and surveillance systems, to patrol key areas and ensure rapid response to incidents affecting women's safety.

In addition, during the first Session of the 8th State Legislative Assembly, the Governor emphasized the state government's focus on law and order. The Governor highlighted the effective implementation of 3 newly introduced criminal laws aimed at enhancing legal frameworks and ensuring citizen security:

The Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita: This law encompasses a comprehensive legal framework aimed at promoting justice and fairness in the state. It emphasizes the importance of a robust judicial system in upholding the rights of citizens and ensuring accountability.

The Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita: This law is designed to enhance citizen safety and security measures. It includes provisions for strengthening law enforcement agencies and implementing strategies to combat crime effectively.

The Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyams of 2023: This law focuses on education and awareness, emphasizing the importance of knowledge and information in empowering citizens and building a knowledgeable society.

These new criminal laws reflect the state government's proactive approach toward governance, prioritizing legal reforms, and ensuring the safety and well-being of its residents. The implementation of these laws is expected to contribute significantly to the overall security and development of Arunachal Pradesh.