Participants of the Adventure @ Mechukha – ARWS World Championship Qualifier 2026 got an opportunity to experience the traditional way of life in Arunachal Pradesh through a bamboo rafting activity organised at Kabu village in Aalo as part of the pre-race engagement activities.

The activity offered participants from different parts of the world an opportunity to experience a unique aspect of local life and gain insights into the traditions, culture and lifestyle of the tribal communities of Arunachal Pradesh.

Mechukha is gearing up to host the international adventure racing event, which will see the participation of 22 teams representing 21 nations. The event marks a significant milestone for Arunachal Pradesh, positioning the state as an emerging destination for international adventure sports.

The competition is India's and Asia's only qualifier for the 2027 Adventure Racing World Championship, providing an international platform to showcase the state's diverse landscapes and adventure tourism potential.

Arunachal Pradesh Tourism Minister Pasang Dorjee Sona said international sporting events offer significant opportunities to promote the state's natural landscapes, strengthen adventure tourism and create new avenues for local communities.

He said the event would help bring Arunachal Pradesh's natural beauty and cultural heritage to a global audience while creating opportunities for the growth of tourism in the state.

The pre-race engagement activities, including the traditional bamboo rafting experience, are aimed at giving international participants an insight into the region's cultural heritage alongside the adventure racing experience.