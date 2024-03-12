A special team from Chimpu Police Station, under the supervision of SP Rohit Rajbir Singh and ASP Angad Mehta, successfully arrested four individuals involved in the theft of an Airtel Remote Radio Unit from an American Tower Company Tower.

On 23-02-2024, an Airtel Remote Radio Unit (RRU) was reported stolen from an American Tower Company (ATC) Tower at Gohpur Tinali, Chimpu, according to a Site Technician from ATC, Itanagar.

Inspector Neeraj Nishant of Chimpu Police Station immediately registered a case and Inspector Ongsa Ronrang was appointed to investigate.

CCTV footage revealed a group from Assam had committed the theft and left towards Assam.



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The accused were traced to Guwahati on 24-02-2024. DySP Kengo Dirchi formed a special team which carried out raids in Guwahati on 25-02-2024, arresting two prime accused Ankur Tacha and Ghanakanta Konwar.

Five RRUs worth Rs. 15 lakhs were recovered.

Two more accused, Ritupan Tacha and Pranjal Borah, were arrested on 26-02-2024. The accused revealed committing similar offences in Arunachal Pradesh and Assam.

Investigation is ongoing to trace more offenders and recover more stolen articles.

The operation was supervised by Rohit Rajbir Singh (IPS), SP Capital and Angad Mehta (IPS), ASP, Capital.