Deputy Chief Minister of Arunachal Pradesh Chowna Mein expressed deep concern over China's refusal to grant visas to Indian athletes and called for the athletes to be given the opportunity to participate and compete for medals. Mein stated that Arunachal Pradesh, with its strong patriotic spirit, is an integral part of India.

The Deputy Chief Minister Mein said, "Sometimes China becomes provocative. Over the centuries, people of Arunachal have been saying 'Jai Hind.' Arunachal is the only state where people are welcomed by saying 'Jai Hind'... Arunachal is a part of India... It is very unfortunate (that China refused visas for Indian athletes)... We oppose this. I appeal that the athletes should be given visas and a chance to play and win a medal."