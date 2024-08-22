The District Fisheries Department of Arunachal's Papum Pare District, Yupia, has directed residents of Sangdupota and Taraso Circle not to consume dead fish or live fish from the Papum and Poma rivers for two weeks, starting August 22, until further notice.

The Fisheries Development Officer reported that symptoms of Epizootic Ulcerative Syndrome has been found on the wild fishes of the rivers as a result of which fish are dying naturally at the river itself.

In a statement, the department stated, "All denizens of Sangdupota and Taraso Circle under Balijan Administration Head quarter are directed not to consume the dead fish or alive fishes of both Papum & Poma river for a period of two weeks w.e.f 22.08.2024 till further order."