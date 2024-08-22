Arunachal issues advisory against consuming fish from Papum and Poma rivers
The District Fisheries Department in Arunachal's Papum Pare District has advised residents to avoid consuming fish from Papum and Poma rivers due to signs of Epizootic Ulcerative Syndrome. The advisory is effective from August 22 for two weeks.
The District Fisheries Department of Arunachal's Papum Pare District, Yupia, has directed residents of Sangdupota and Taraso Circle not to consume dead fish or live fish from the Papum and Poma rivers for two weeks, starting August 22, until further notice.
The Fisheries Development Officer reported that symptoms of Epizootic Ulcerative Syndrome has been found on the wild fishes of the rivers as a result of which fish are dying naturally at the river itself.
In a statement, the department stated, "All denizens of Sangdupota and Taraso Circle under Balijan Administration Head quarter are directed not to consume the dead fish or alive fishes of both Papum & Poma river for a period of two weeks w.e.f 22.08.2024 till further order."
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