In response to rising temperatures and humidity, authorities in Arunachal Pradesh have issued a comprehensive public health advisory to help residents cope with the extreme summer weather. The advisory outlines essential dos and don'ts aimed at preventing heat-related illnesses and ensuring the well-being of all residents.

Residents are strongly urged to stay hydrated by drinking sufficient water even when not feeling thirsty. It is recommended to carry drinking water while traveling and to use Oral Rehydration Solution (ORS) or homemade beverages such as lemonade and fruit juice. Consuming seasonal fruits and vegetables is also advised to help maintain hydration and provide essential nutrients.

The advisory emphasizes the importance of staying covered. People are advised to wear thin, loose cotton garments, preferably light-colored, to reflect heat. When going outside, it is recommended to cover the head with an umbrella or hat and to wear shoes or chappals to protect the feet from the sun. To keep homes cool, residents should open windows at night to ensure cross ventilation.

Special attention is required for vulnerable populations who are at greater risk during extreme heat. This includes infants and young children, pregnant women, people working outdoors, individuals with mental illness, those with heart disease or high blood pressure, and elderly or sick people living alone.

Several activities are advised against to avoid heat-related issues. Residents should avoid going out in the sun unless absolutely necessary and minimize strenuous activities during the daytime unless unavoidable. The advisory warns against the consumption of alcohol, tea, coffee, and high-sugar drinks like carbonated beverages, as these can cause dehydration. Additionally, children, pets, and elderly individuals should not be left in parked vehicles, and stale food should be avoided to prevent foodborne illnesses.

By following these guidelines, the authorities aim to mitigate the adverse effects of extreme heat and protect the health of the community.