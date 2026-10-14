The forest department in Arunachal Pradesh has prohibited two-wheeler travel along a stretch of the Roing-Anini road following a tiger sighting, while advising tourists, commuters and local residents to exercise extreme caution.

In a public advisory issued on Wednesday, the Divisional Forest Officer of Mehao Wildlife Sanctuary Division, Mito Rumi, said the tiger was sighted on the road stretch between the 19-km and 23-km points on October 14.

The restrictions have come into immediate effect, with the forest department directing commuters to follow a set of precautionary measures to prevent human-wildlife conflict.

According to the advisory, two-wheeler travel on the specified stretch is strictly prohibited, particularly during the early morning, evening and night hours.

The department has also advised people against stopping, sightseeing, picnicking or loitering in the affected area. Commuters have been asked to keep their vehicle windows closed and refrain from stepping out while passing through the stretch.

Residents and visitors have further been advised not to enter nearby forest areas for trekking or collecting minor forest produce until the situation is assessed.

The department has urged the public to follow existing guidelines on human-animal conflict management and cooperate with forest and district authorities to ensure safety.

Anyone who spots the tiger has been asked to contact Magone Linggi, Range Forest Officer (RFO), Mehao Wildlife Sanctuary Division, at 7085459372 or 9436221862.

