Itanagar police have apprehended two individuals responsible for vandalizing an ATM machine in Ganga, Itanagar, within 24 hours of the incident. The arrests followed a written FIR lodged by Prasanna Borah of NCR Corporation India Pvt Ltd, Guwahati, on behalf of the State Bank of India.

The FIR detailed that in the early hours of August 2, unknown perpetrators damaged an ATM machine while attempting to steal money. The incident occurred at approximately 3:00 AM. In response, a case was registered under U/S- 305 (a)/62/3(5) BNS R/W Sec 3 of the PDPP Act.

A Special Investigation Team (SIT) was promptly formed, comprising Inspector K. Yangfo, OC PS Itanagar; SI Randhir Kumar Jha, the Investigating Officer; and Constables K. Atraham, P. Tara, and M. Kino. The team was led by SDPO Itanagar, Shri Kengo Dirchi, under the close supervision of SP Itanagar, Shri Rohit Rajbir Singh IPS.

Utilizing enhanced human intelligence techniques, the SIT swiftly identified and arrested the perpetrators: Banu Jorum, 40, from Forest Colony Chandranagar, and Takam Sampa, 20. Both individuals have been remanded to judicial custody.

SP Rohit Rajbir Singh commended the investigation team's efficiency and assured that their efforts would be suitably recognized.