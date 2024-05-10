In a move to tackle various pressing issues in Itanagar, the Capital's Deputy Commissioner, IAS Shweta Nagarkoti Mehta, recently addressed a range of critical concerns affecting the city. From rampant earth cutting and encroachments to weather preparedness and population control of street dogs, the administration is leaving no stone unturned in its efforts to ensure the well-being and safety of the city's residents.

In response to the alarming increase in illegal earth cutting and encroachments across the Capital region, the District Administration has taken a decisive step forward. Deputy Commissioner Mehta urged citizens to collaborate with the administration by reporting instances of earth cutting, encroachment, or any unauthorized construction through a dedicated toll-free helpline at 8730-977604 or the Itanagar Deputy Commissioner’s Grievance Redressal page at itanagar.nic.in. Assuring confidentiality, the administration seeks to enlist the support of residents as silent volunteers in curbing these violations for the city's sustainable development.

Moreover, recognizing the imminent threats posed by landslides and floods, Deputy Commissioner Mehta issued directives to evacuate residents from vulnerable areas. Plans are underway to establish relief camps in collaboration with the Disaster Management Department to ensure swift response and aid in times of crises.

In a bid to maintain the city's cleanliness standards, discussions with Itanagar Municipal Corporation officials were held to streamline efforts in monitoring and ensuring cleanliness across the city.

Addressing another critical concern, Deputy Commissioner Mehta highlighted the issue of the burgeoning population of street dogs in the capital. In response, the District Administration, in coordination with the Veterinary Department, announced plans to capture street dogs. These animals will be handed over to NGOs for sterilization and administration of anti-rabies vaccines before their release, aiming to mitigate the risks associated with unchecked population growth of street dogs.