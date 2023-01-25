Itanagar City Police Police on Janaury 25 arrested two habitual thieves at at Chimpu near Itanagar. The arrested persons have been identifed as Gichik Ramu and Tana Tadak.

An FIR was lodged at Chimpu police station on January 24 stating that two unknown accused entered into a persons house and had looted many valuable items from the campus.

Consequently upon receipt of the FIR, police registered a case and started their investigation. During investigation, police team comprised of Officer incharge of police station Chimpu Inspector Melia Mibang, Sub inspector SK Singh ,Head constable Hemu, HC Nungnu, Ct Leya ,Ct Joyonto and team led by SDPO Itanagar Kamdam Sikom under the close supervision of ASP Capital T. Jamba and SP Capital Jimmy Chiram, IPS, after rigorous efforts, engaging reliable sources and using technical devices nabbed two habitual offender from Chimpu. On further enquiry , the two accused admitted thier involvement in the case.

Further, SP Capital Jimmy Chiram requested and urged denizen to be more alert and keep sharp vigil on such anti-social elements. He also asked people to dial ‘112' for any immediate assistance or help.

Earlier on September , 2022, The Tirap police arrested two individuals in connection with a series of thefts .

Cases of cable theft and petty theft were on the rise in and around Khonsa township. Despite daily patrolling by police personnel, the thieves managed to carry out their activities in areas not covered by the patrolling teams.

A special team under DSP (HQ) Togum Gongo, supported by Inspector H Bangsia, Khonsa PS OC M Tangjang, SI W Pokna and personnel of the police station and the SP reserve, was constituted by SP Kardak Riba to solve the theft cases.

The team conducted raids at various locations around the town and arrested two persons, identified as Puchat Wangpan (22) and Ganglem Gangsa (25) in connection with Khonsa PS Case No 20/2022 u/s 379 IPC.

The duo admitted stealing copper cable wire of the BSNL and dismantling water pipes from private residences, besides stealing petty items of daily use. They sold items like copper wires, pipes, etc, as scraps to avoid suspicion. They managed also to sell some items to private individuals.