The Itanagar Capital Police on December 23 successfully dismantled a notorious car lifting gang, arresting three individuals and recovering a stolen government Scorpio vehicle. The operation was a result of diligent police work and coordination between various units.

The chain of events began on December 19, when a written complaint was lodged by Tedi Toko, a resident of Vivek Vihar, Itanagar. The complainant reported the theft of a government Scorpio S10 car with registration No. AR-1J-3991 from a garage in Vivek Vihar. Following the receipt of the FIR, a theft case was promptly registered, and a Special Investigating Team (SIT) was constituted.

The SIT, led by Kengo Dirchi SDPO Itanagar, included officers such as Inspr. K. Yangfo, Officer in charge of Police Station Itanagar, Sub-Inspector Padam Padi (Investigating Officer), Sub-Inspector Tempa Tsering, Constable Nabam Chakam, and Constable Sandeep Yadav, all operating under the close supervision of SP Itanagar Capital Region (City) IPS Rohit Rajbir Singh.

On December 20, 2023, the SIT received credible information indicating that Rajiv Sonar, the prime suspect in the case, was attempting to sell a stolen Bolero pick-up vehicle from Tirap District at Taraso under Balijan Police Station jurisdiction. Acting swiftly, the police team rushed to the Assam-Arunachal border at Taraso and apprehended Sonar along with the recently stolen Bolero pick-up.

During interrogation, Rajiv Sonar admitted to stealing the Scorpio in October and implicated two accomplices, Khogen Kalita and Jesai Tamang, who had taken the vehicle in exchange for an outstanding debt. Both Kalita and Tamang were subsequently arrested under section 379/411 IPC.

Further investigation led to the revelation that the Scorpio had been sold to Tap Han, a resident of Ziro, for Rs. 4 lakhs.