Arunachal's Itanagar police has made major strides in their ongoing investigation into a clandestine extremist outfit calling itself the National Socialist Council for Taniland (NSCT) and its suspected armed wing, the United Tani Army (UTA).

The case began on January 8, 2025, when police took suo moto cognizance of threatening videos and letters widely circulated on social media.

These materials were purportedly released by the group’s self-declared Commander-in-Chief, Anthony Doke, a habitual offender with more than 20 prior cases related to extortion and firearms violations across the state.

A criminal case (Case No. 06/25) was registered at the Itanagar Police Station under Sections 147, 149, and 150 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), along with Section 13 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), initiating a wide-ranging investigation into the group’s operations and affiliations. Early leads resulted in the arrest of Tana Hasi and Techi Bidu, who were found to be actively recruiting vulnerable youth from marginalized communities into the UTA.

Investigators discovered that the duo was involved in an attempted trafficking case involving a boy from the Tarasso region, lured with false promises of financial opportunity and meant to be taken to Myanmar to join a militant training camp.

Further revelations pointed to the smuggling of three other boys from Itanagar, who were misled into believing they were participating in a YouTube shoot. Once across the border, the boys were forcibly inducted into the UTA and subjected to torture, psychological abuse, and extreme living conditions during their training. Two of the victims have since returned and shared disturbing accounts of their ordeal.

In a key breakthrough, police recovered an illegal firearm from Tana Hasi, which initial evidence suggests was provided by Anthony Doke for safekeeping and was likely intended for use by trained operatives in future criminal activities in the capital. The first chargesheet in the case has already been filed, underscoring the police’s swift and determined approach to the investigation.

On April 30, 2025, the investigation took a significant turn when follow-up operations led to the identification and arrest of Biro Gumja Tamin, believed to be a central operative linked to the NSCN-KYA. Tamin was allegedly engaged in the extortion of high-value contractors to fund insurgent operations in the region. His arrest led to the seizure of a foreign-made pistol and a large cache of ammunition, believed to have been used for intimidation and coercion.

Tamin’s interrogation unveiled a well-organized arms trafficking network with operational roots in Itanagar and strong connections to insurgent groups in Nagaland. Evidence pointed to his key role in procuring and distributing illegal weapons within the region. The probe also led to the arrest of another individual, Tapa Nungnu, whose premises yielded additional foreign-made firearms, large quantities of illegal ammunition, and substantial cash suspected to be the proceeds of arms sales.

A new case (Case No. 72/25) was registered at Itanagar Police Station under Sections 111(2)(b), (3), and (6), and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023, read with Section 13 of the UAPA and Sections 25(1)(1B)(a) and 27(1) of the Arms Act. This case targets the wider network involved in the circulation and concealment of illegal weapons and ammunition.

Parallel investigations have uncovered links between the arms trafficking syndicate and a larger narcotics network operating along the Gohpur–Chimpu corridor. A separate case (Case No. 25/25) under Sections 21(b), 27(A), and 29 of the NDPS Act has been registered at Chimpu Police Station. Two individuals have been arrested in connection with this narcotics operation, and drug seizures have been made.