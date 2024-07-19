A meeting was convened by Deputy Commissioner Talo Potom IAS, uniting headmasters and teacher in-charges of Government Upper Primary Schools (GUPS) in the Capital Region with representatives from the Adhyayan Foundation. The primary agenda was to enhance educational outcomes in alignment with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 and the Shaala Siddhi framework.

The Adhyayan Foundation provided an overview of their organization and highlighted their educational interventions being implemented through school complexes, as mandated by NEP 2020. Their initiatives are designed to improve the overall quality of education and promote collaboration among schools.

Deputy Commissioner Talo Potom emphasized the critical role teachers play in shaping future generations. He stressed the importance of foundational learning, stating that enhancing students' basic skills is crucial for their overall academic success.

Head teachers shared practical examples of how they utilize available resources to create effective teaching-learning materials. Their innovative approaches and dedication to improving educational practices were well-received by the attendees.

The discussion fostered a collaborative spirit and a shared commitment to advancing education in Itanagar, proving to be an enriching experience for all participants.

The Adhyayan Foundation is a non-profit organization dedicated to improving the quality of education in India. Through various interventions and initiatives, Adhyayan supports schools in achieving excellence and fostering an environment of continuous learning and improvement.