Arunachal: Itanagar DC launches bamboo dustbins to promote sustainable waste management

On the eve of the 79th Independence Day celebrations, Itanagar Capital Complex Deputy Commissioner (DC) Toko Babu on Thursday launched locally handcrafted bamboo dustbins for public use, urging all sections of society to embrace environmentally friendly practices.

The initiative, aimed at curbing plastic usage and promoting sustainable waste management, was jointly organised by the All Arunachal Pradesh Public Health Engineering & Water Supply Department Workers’ Union (AAPPHE&WSDWU) and the Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh (BMS). Around 100 bamboo dustbins were installed across IG Park, the venue for the state-level Independence Day function.

Speaking at the launch, DC Babu praised the organisers and called the initiative “a much-appreciated step towards environmental conservation.” He highlighted that with plastic already banned in many parts of Arunachal Pradesh and across the country, “it is time to reduce plastic dependency and opt for greener alternatives.”

“We cannot completely ban factories and industries, but we can reduce our use of plastic products. This is a significant step in making Itanagar a more sustainable and eco-friendly capital,” Babu said, adding that he hoped similar initiatives would gain momentum in other districts and states.

AAPPHE&WSDWU president Tadar Dowa described the day as “historic” and emphasised the importance of using locally available bamboo to produce affordable, durable, and sustainable dustbins. “If people adopt this idea, it could also open up employment and business opportunities for local communities,” he added.

The dustbins, crafted by artisans from 26 major tribes and sub-tribes of Arunachal Pradesh, were sourced from all 28 districts and brought to the state capital as part of the demonstration and awareness drive. In total, around 300 bamboo dustbins were distributed during the programme.

BMS state president Ringu Chapo, general secretary Donik Taling, BMS Mahila Pramukh Tarh Tadang, AAPPHE&WSDWU general secretary Tapuk Tok, Mahila president Taw Anu, and general secretary Tadar Yari, along with several other executive members, attended the launch event.