Reacting on allegations of corruption in Itanagar Municipality, Talo Potom, Deputy Commissioner of Capital Complex Itanagar, while talking to India TodayNE informed that he did send the district monitoring teams to Itanagar Municipal Corporation (IMC) but didn't got any response properly after an NGO complained against the IMC of following old tactics of offline tender and work order system to manage corrupt practices, favouring pick and choose policy.

The DC said that he is not against the IMC or any individual, rather he followed a normal routine work by writing to the investigation agency SIT to enquire and investigate the allegations as mentioned in complaints by the NGO.

Speaking about the ongoing eviction and demolition of illegal encroachment, Talo Potom said, “Eviction started from Daily market of Itanagar as it was congested as per sector road and ROW right of way. This will be an ongoing process & we will act as per complaints and report following legal procedures.”

Regarding the demolition of hundreds of Government quarters within capital complex, DC Talo Potom briefed about the Public Premises Act 2003 passed by Arunachal Legislative Assembly & Central Act. “The administration will follow and act accordingly and start the demolition of fully encroached quarters as per provisions,” added Potom.

Enumerating about the ongoing work of the four lane highway project Package B from Papu Nalah to Nirjuli of worth Rs 308 crores, DC Potom informed that the construction agency have already started the work and due to traffic at daytime, maximum cutting and construction work is going on during the night hours at a fast pace and claimed that he is personally monitoring the pace of the work regularly.

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