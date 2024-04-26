In an effort to address safety concerns and alleviate inconvenience to residents, the office of the District Magistrate of Itanagar, has issued a directive regarding the removal of construction materials, boulders, and unwarranted items along sector/colony roads and NH-415 from Chimpu to Raj Bhawan within two days.

The order, issued under Section 133 Cr P.C, emphasised that the accumulation of such materials along roads and footpaths not only detracts from the area's appearance but also poses risks to pedestrians and vehicles. It highlighted the dangers of narrowed roads, increased accident risks, and traffic congestion caused by these obstructions.

"It has been observed that construction materials, boulders, and other unwarranted materials are causing nuisance by occupying the sector/colony roads as well as the roadside of NH-415 from Chimpu to Rajbhawan, Itanagar. These heaps of construction materials/boulders/unwarranted materials, etc. not only give an ugly look to the area but also cause unnecessary inconveniences to pedestrians and vehicles. It endangers human life by narrowing roads/footpaths, increasing accident risk & causing congestion," stated the release.

It further tasked the EAC (Extra Assistant Commissioner), Itanagar, along with the Public Premises Protection Force (PPPF), to patrol and prevent further dumping of materials immediately. Additionally, the EAC and PPPF have been instructed to impound any materials found along sector/colonies and NH-415 within two days of the order's issuance.

"The Commissioner, IMC, is directed to provide vehicles for carrying the confiscated materials as and when asked by the EAC, Itanagar," the release added.