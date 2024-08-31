A crucial meeting was held today at IG Park to discuss the implementation of the Itanagar Master Plan 2031 and the enforcement of Arunachal Pradesh Building Bye-Laws 2010/19. The meeting, convened by Deputy Commissioner Talo Potom, was attended by key stakeholders, including Heads of Departments, administrative officers, market welfare representatives, builders, and the public.

DC Potom stated the importance of collective effort in implementing the Master Plan. "Unplanned development has hampered our city's growth," he noted, urging participants to approach the new plans with renewed enthusiasm. He stressed that future development steps should be well-considered and positive.

Director of Town Planning, Shri Likha Suraj, highlighted that the Master Plan 2031 envisions a well-regulated and comprehensive approach to city development. He underscored the necessity of adhering to the Master Plan and building regulations to ensure sustainable urban growth.

The meeting included detailed presentations on the Master Plan’s key aspects by Town Planner Dacha Bagang. He addressed crucial issues such as road widening, junction improvements, and infrastructure development, and proposed solutions to enhance the city's growth and functionality.

ATP Nabam Panchami, who welcomed attendees, highlighted the Master Plan as a blueprint for planned urban development and aimed to bridge knowledge gaps between the Itanagar Planning Authority and the public.