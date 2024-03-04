In anticipation of the visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to our state on the 9th of March, the Itanagar Municipal Corporation (IMC) has intensified its efforts towards maintaining sanitation and enhancing infrastructure across the capital city. Mayor of IMC, Tamme Phassang, has urged all residents to actively participate in ensuring cleanliness and discipline throughout the city.

Despite areas like Chimpu and the Airport zone of Holongi lying outside the official jurisdiction of IMC, the corporation has taken on the responsibility of ensuring sanitation and hygiene in these areas as well. Phassang emphasized the relentless efforts of IMC's machinery, working tirelessly day and night to uphold cleanliness standards and make the capital city garbage-free.

In a recent development, Mayor Phassang, accompanied by corporators, inaugurated the improvement of internal roads at Yawn Colony in G Sector Naharlagun, underscoring the commitment of IMC towards enhancing infrastructure within the city. Speaking on the occasion, Mayor Phassang highlighted the ongoing developmental projects funded by IMC, including a significant investment of 7 crore rupees towards a school in Ward No. 16, which is yet to be officially inaugurated.

Expressing gratitude towards the BJP high command for their decision to award party tickets to two sitting MPs, Mayor Phassang stressed the importance of electing BJP representatives to strengthen the hands of Prime Minister Modi. Tarh Achak, a corporator, emphasized the collaborative efforts between IMC and the Public Works Department (PWD) in initiating infrastructural projects like the concrete cement road inaugurated in Yawn Colony.

Furthermore, IMC's new Deputy Commissioner, IAS Shweta Nagarkoti, has urged the corporation to intensify cleanliness drives ahead of the Prime Minister's visit. Responding promptly, IMC has mobilized its machinery, including JCBs and dumpers, to initiate a comprehensive garbage-free clean drive across the city.

Corporator Tarh Achak affirmed the unwavering support of all 20 corporators of IMC towards the BJP candidate, emphasizing the collective commitment to elect BJP MLAs from Itanagar. With the impending visit of Prime Minister Modi, IMC and its constituents are dedicated to ensuring a warm and welcoming atmosphere by maintaining cleanliness and sanitation throughout the capital city.