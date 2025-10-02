Arunachal: Itanagar hosts first blood donation camp at TRIHMS

The humanitarian spirit took center stage at the Tomo Riba Institute of Health and Medical Sciences (TRIHMS) as the first-ever blood donation camp was successfully organized by the Tara AAB Multipurpose Society and Leil Tara Youth Foundation, in collaboration with TRIHMS.



The event was graced by Itanagar MLA Techi Kaso, who emphasized the life-saving impact of blood donation. “Every donor today didn’t just give blood — they gave someone a chance at life. This is the kind of movement that transforms communities from within,” he said, highlighting the significance of collective social responsibility.



The MLA also expressed heartfelt gratitude to former MLA Tana Hali (14th Doimukh), Dr. Tashi Pallen, In-charge of TRIHMS Blood Bank, the elders of Tara AAB Society, and the youth volunteers for their unwavering commitment to the cause.



The blood donation drive was described as not just an act of giving, but a step towards building a compassionate and resilient society. With overwhelming participation, the initiative marked a milestone for Arunachal Pradesh in promoting the culture of voluntary blood donation.



“Here’s to compassion in action. Here’s to a better tomorrow,” MLA Kaso concluded, commending the spirit of unity and service that defined the event.