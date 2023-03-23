The G20 meeting has turned out to be a boon for Itanagarians as the city got illuminated with myriads of Street lights and smart lighting Apps.

Ahead of the crucial Global Summit meeting at Itanagar, Deputy Chief Minister of Arunachal Pradesh Chowna Mein who also holds a portfolio of Power today launched Smart Street Lighting at 384 poles Through the “Bajaj CitiSol One Control Mobile App”

Chowna Mein, Deputy CM cum Minister of Power, Finance & Planning speaking to the media emphasized on the role of electricity in terms of the development index is crucial.

According to DCM streetlights play a proactive role as it removes darkness, help in maintaining law & order, it helps passerby travellers.

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"This smart lighting app will enable the power department to control, monitor street lights & check the wastage of power by getting on off timely when daylight disappears or vice versa," he added.

Regarding the shortage of power & shutdown in some towns of Arunachal, Power minister Mein cited the lack of transmission lines as the cause.

Arunachal is a hundred per cent electrified state after the successful launching of Saubhagya & DDUGJY Deen Dayal Upadhaya Gram Jyoti Yojana & towns which are not getting sufficient power due to the non-availability of transmission lines are getting electrified through solar light.

Arunachal is a heavy rainfall-prone state & due to landslides & bad weather transmission lines sometimes break or get disrupted which causes a dearth of electricity.RDSS Revamped Distribution Sector Scheme and Comprehensive schemes are getting launched to enact 2000kms transmission lines which will solve this power cut providing uninterrupted power supply in nook and corner of villages & the entire state.

Further, the Deputy CM asserted that Arunachal is getting ahead in road, air connectivity & other sectors in terms of development, in field of Power generation Arunachal is also going to emerge on top as its also known as the powerhouse of the country.

"2880 Megawatt Dibang hydropower plant work of which just started will be one of the top power generation projects of our entire country,1600 crore approx. will be the cost of this project & L&T been already awarded the work I met CMD NHPC & other hydro development agencies which ensured me that many projects will be starting soon. We will be surplus in terms of power generation & revenue generation will also enhance as we will get 12 per cent free power from our dam projects.” Mein added.

Joram Lali Executive Engineer of Itanagar Electrical Division talking to India TodayNE informed that today Deputy CM launched this Smart Street lighting through mobile app “These smart lights were already operational from Chandan nagar to Papunallah earlier but now we installed such lights in six new locations of Itanagar & total 384 street lights will act smart after getting launched by this app. From the single mobile app, all these lights will be controlled being main motto of today's launch a program.

Soon, This technology will be replicated In other towns & cities of Arunachal & controlled location wise through the app. This app is also cost-effective & controlling the monitoring of the lights will be much easier. This app cost approximately 18 to 20 lakhs.

Tawang, Namsai, Seppa, Changlang towns are the lined-up towns where this smart lights work got completed & soon this app will be launched there to control, monitor lights in these towns. Any faults,errors that will occur in these lights will be reported to this app which can be rectified.

Techi Kaso MlA of Itanagar appreciated the smart initiative of Power department of Capital which launched the smart lightning app while installing several new lights in the capital city. According to Kaso these developments are the blessing of present CM and deputy CM who never reject proposals related to upgrade the use of technology to enhance the beauty of the capital Itanagar.



Regarding DMP, total investment of more than 31,000 crore has been earmarked, however, now 1600 crore has been granted for the initial work which has already started.