The officers and staff of the Department of Labour and Employment, Itanagar bade farewell to Ozing Rukbo, Deputy Labour Commissioner in a farewell ceremony held in the office of Labour Commissioner, Itanagar.



Ozing Rukbo superannuated on April 30.

Rukbo had joined the department as Labour Officer in the year 1991 and was promoted as Assistant Labour Commissioner in the year 2016. Later, in 2021 he became the Deputy Labour Commissioner.

He has rendered more than 33 years of service in the department and has also served in various capacities in other departments prior to his joining in the Labour department.

The officers and staff of the labour department gathered on the occasion and greeted him well for his post-retirement life.